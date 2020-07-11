Fox 97-98 mark viii Fan

Nightstang00




Mar 20, 2017
I was trying to figure out if the fan listed below is the same specs as the factory fan. Specially cfm- I bought it and hooked it up and it doesn’t seem to produce more cfm as the fan I’m running now which is peak of 2499 cfm. I searched 97 mark viii and this is the fan that comes up as an oe fit. Physically looks the same from what I can tell from photos compared to the factory fan. Any insight would be helpful. My radiator is 22 1/2 length so I am trying to figure out a better fan. I will also need to modify this fan to make it fit , so if it isn’t as powerful as the factory fan (4000+ cfm) then I want to return it.

 

CarMichael Angelo





Nov 29, 1999
Birmingham, al
How are you expecting anybody to know how many CFM a cut down version of a fan originally rated to 4000 cfm will flow after you've modified it?
 
Blown88GT




Nov 13, 1999
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Nightstang00 said:
I was trying to figure out if the fan listed below is the same specs as the factory fan. Specially cfm- I bought it and hooked it up and it doesn’t seem to produce more cfm as the fan I’m running now which is peak of 2499 cfm. I searched 97 mark viii and this is the fan that comes up as an oe fit. Physically looks the same from what I can tell from photos compared to the factory fan. Any insight would be helpful. My radiator is 22 1/2 length so I am trying to figure out a better fan. I will also need to modify this fan to make it fit , so if it isn’t as powerful as the factory fan (4000+ cfm) then I want to return it.

Part No. 620-118​
That's not a Mark VIII fan.

This is a Mark VIII fan.
MarkVIII_Fan_Front.jpg
 
Nightstang00




Mar 20, 2017
CarMichael Angelo said:
How are you expecting anybody to know how many CFM a cut down version of a fan originally rated to 4000 cfm will flow after you've modified it?
im not expecting anyone to know that answer. I’m asking if anyone knows if the part number I listed is the same cfm as a factory unit which was 4000+. BEFORE , I modify it to install it. That way if it’s not I can return it
 
