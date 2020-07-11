I was trying to figure out if the fan listed below is the same specs as the factory fan. Specially cfm- I bought it and hooked it up and it doesn’t seem to produce more cfm as the fan I’m running now which is peak of 2499 cfm. I searched 97 mark viii and this is the fan that comes up as an oe fit. Physically looks the same from what I can tell from photos compared to the factory fan. Any insight would be helpful. My radiator is 22 1/2 length so I am trying to figure out a better fan. I will also need to modify this fan to make it fit , so if it isn’t as powerful as the factory fan (4000+ cfm) then I want to return it.