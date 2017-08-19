97 Cobra Car-installing 98 Cobra Motor

So the 97 oil pump failed. Motor siezed. Got a 98 Cobra motor with 80k miles on it. Its spotless.

The 98 motor is complete. All the motor harness was left in place. Everything matched up except one connector. Need some help figuring it out.

Where the main engine harness connects-the big square plug-there is a round connector right beside it. The 98 engine hareness has 4 wires and the 97 has 3. And the connector is keyed differently. It has 2 key tabs but only 1 lines up.

It appears to be emmission related. The 97 has 2 vacuum diaphrams on the front vs 1 on the 98. The small vacuum valve beside the passenger side diaphram now moves to the drivers side where its connected to the 97 engine harness. So the connector coming off the chassis harness on the passenger side is left abandoned...

So I just need to figure out the wiring for that connector and either take the connector off the 97 harness and repin it to the 98 harness (perfered) or cut one of the connector key tabs so it will go together and repin it if necessary. Im trying to find the circuit in my 97 electricle and vacuum troublshooting manual, but I dont have a 98 manual to match up the extra wire which is yellow with a red stripe, This wire does not exist in the 97 harness. Swapping the harnesses is not my first choice, it will be a last resort. The 97 is in extreamly rough shape. The 98 looks nearly like new. And it wasnt ever removed. I think I can make it work. Just need some help.



It looks like its connector C1002, but I suspect I need the emissions manual. Cant find it in the elec/vac manual. Reference to the connector is on page 151-4