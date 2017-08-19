97 Cobra Car-installing 98 Cobra Motor

So the 97 oil pump failed. Motor siezed. Got a 98 Cobra motor with 80k miles on it. Its spotless.
The 98 motor is complete. All the motor harness was left in place. Everything matched up except one connector. Need some help figuring it out.
Where the main engine harness connects-the big square plug-there is a round connector right beside it. The 98 engine hareness has 4 wires and the 97 has 3. And the connector is keyed differently. It has 2 key tabs but only 1 lines up.
It appears to be emmission related. The 97 has 2 vacuum diaphrams on the front vs 1 on the 98. The small vacuum valve beside the passenger side diaphram now moves to the drivers side where its connected to the 97 engine harness. So the connector coming off the chassis harness on the passenger side is left abandoned...
So I just need to figure out the wiring for that connector and either take the connector off the 97 harness and repin it to the 98 harness (perfered) or cut one of the connector key tabs so it will go together and repin it if necessary. Im trying to find the circuit in my 97 electricle and vacuum troublshooting manual, but I dont have a 98 manual to match up the extra wire which is yellow with a red stripe, This wire does not exist in the 97 harness. Swapping the harnesses is not my first choice, it will be a last resort. The 97 is in extreamly rough shape. The 98 looks nearly like new. And it wasnt ever removed. I think I can make it work. Just need some help.

It looks like its connector C1002, but I suspect I need the emissions manual. Cant find it in the elec/vac manual. Reference to the connector is on page 151-4
 
Last edited:

BarnStang said:
......It looks like its connector C1002, but I suspect I need the emissions manual. Cant find it in the elec/vac manual. Reference to the connector is on page 151-4
Click to expand...
@BarnStang page 151-4

From where? Ford official wiring diagrams? You seem to have a solid grasp on harness wiring understanding, but I don't quite know how we could help. Can you trace back through both harnesses to maybe answer your question? Unless someone else here has run into the same dilemma and solved it (unlikely, IMO), I don't know what else you might do, excerpt try the new harness? imp
 
of the electricle/vacuum troubleshooting manual...

How about this-does anyone have a 97 emissions manual that can look up connector C1002 and give me the pinouts?

Does anyone have a 98 electrical vacuum troubleshooting manual and could confirm that its still connector C1002 AND has a 98 emission manual that can give me a pinout of that connector?
I just need to figure out where each side of the connector goes to on both years, so I can match it up.

Using the 97 harness is almost not an option. Its butcherd taped spliced. Its a mess. And Id have to pull all the emissions piping from the exhaust manafolds without breaking any of it on either motor and swapp it all over...not a very viable option.
Ill end up ordering all the books, I just would like to solve it so I can get the car started today. Its 90% back together.
 
So I gave up. I could only figure out half of it. The primary circuit in that connector was the coolent level in the plastic tank. Easy enough.
The hard part was the little air (?) Solinoid thst moved from the passenger side to the driver side of the motor. The 97 connector was in the chassis harness on the passenger side, and the 98 connector was on the engine harness on the drivers side.
But that wasn't the seal breaker. I couldn't trace the last wire to find the 97 path for the air solinoid...I found it. In the spout connector. Holy cow. What in the world. 100% continuity with full tone to the 4 pin connector. Makes no sense. That wire also ran to the multiple connector by the battery, but then the other side of the connector where thst pin was-was blank! No connection to anything.
So I patched up the 97 engine harness. Swapped a few of the intact connector shells from the 98 harness to the 97 where they were broke or had broke retaining clips. Swapped that harness without taking anything apart. What a pain. But it's done. I just need to extend the air solinoid connector to the other side of the motor and that's done. It should all work.
 
Started right up. No warning lights at all. Runs great. The only anomaly I found was that the temp gauge is not accurate. Reads way too low. Barely comes off the first notch. Put in a new thermostat before we started it. Temp gun say ~200 degrees and the fan cycles on and off like it should. Ill move the sender from the 97 motor tonight and see if that solves it. Its only a month old. Seems odd that there would be such a huge difference btwn 2 years...
 
I'm putting a 98 cobra motor in a 2000 v6 body all my connectors matched besides c1002 as you mentioned on the 2000 body where those same connectors are I have a big round 8 pin connector that i have no idea what they control..any help?
 
