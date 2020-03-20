97 Cobra Coyote swap Randomly won’t start

I have a 97 Cobra with a 2012 Coyote in it. The car is Lund Racing tuned and has the coyote control pack. It also has a return style fuel system. I just replaced the alternator due to the old one getting weak and not charging the battery.

As for the issue:The car runs great but every few days the startup seems a little weaker than usual and then it will end up cranking over a couple times then stop. Fuel pump will keep running and all accessories still work but won’t turn over and no clicking or anything to indicate low battery voltage. The battery voltage will still be around 13v and it still read 1000 CCA when tested (Optima Red Top). The only way to get it to crank and start is to disconnect the battery for 20 sec or so then hook it back up. When it does start again, it turns over a little more sluggish and takes a little longer to start. I have also notice that when the car warms up and is at idle, every now and then it will have a stutter like it’s going to die then pick back up. It has been showing a bank 1 cam retarded code so I’m not sure if that could be the cause of all this or if maybe it’s the tune or control pack. Any assistance on this issue is much appreciated.