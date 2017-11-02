97 Cobra Engine Will Start But Soon Shuts Off

So here is a perfect case of "man fixes one problem, but creates another".

Well, it would be a perfect case if I could verify that I fixed the first problem, but I cannot because the engine will not stay running.



The background on this story is that my 97 Cobra has been running hot for some time. I have an SCT Livewire TS that connects to the OBDII port and displays various gauges. I use the SCT Livewire TS to view the digital coolant temperature gauge output as it is more accurate than the factory analog temperature gauge. I still have the factory analog temperature gauge connected, however. So I get the additional reference it provides. As part of my troubleshooting process on this issue, I decided to replace the water pump and serpentine belt. After replacing the water pump, I reconnected the battery, started the engine and checked for leaks. None that I noticed. I then installed the new serpentine belt. It is at this point I would like to say that I resolved the overheating issue, but I cannot verify that as the engine will not stay running. So I introduced a new issue.



It is at this point that the engine would start, but within 30 seconds or so, would bog down and shut off. Just die. The engine will always immediately restart, but again, with 30 seconds or so, would bog down and shut off. I could keep the engine running a bit longer if I elevated the RPMs to 2,000 - 3,000. But despite that, the engine would soon shut off, anyway. Now mind you, this has never been an issue before, so I knew I introduced it somehow. At first, I reasoned it could have to do with the belt I installed, so I removed the belt. Same issue. Now with all the huffin' and puffin' I was doing to remove the water pump, there is surely a lot I could have done to create the issue: pushing on various cables, hoses, wires, etc. I did some basic checks but didn't come up with anything. I then did some more advanced checks.



At this point, this is what I have checked:

--High amp fuses (no blown fuses)

--Low amp fuses (no blown issues)

--Vacuum lines on PCV, EGR systems (all seem good)

--Crankshaft position sensor (seems connected properly)

--Camshaft position sensor (disconnected/connected)

--Inertia switch, a.k.a. fuel pump shutoff (was not tripped)

--Removed serpentine belt

--Removed IAC valve, cleaned with carb cleaner

--SCT Livewire TS has built-in ability to check DTC codes or "diagnostic trouble codes" (but none were present)

--No check engine light on that I notice



As one final note, after going through all of these troubleshooting steps, the engine will now only stay running for about 10 seconds before it shuts off. But will immediately restart.



What suggestions does the greater community have for me?



I appreciate the assistance.