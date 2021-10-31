97 Cobra RestoTouRod

MakotoS13
I've been working on this thing for almost three years now so I figured maybe its time to share with you guys. Yesterday she made an admittedly unimpressive 320rwhp on the dyno but it was my target so that's a win for me. She's a 97 SVT Cobra crystal white, neglected, abused, repainted badly, and I got her as a rolling chassis and the drivetrain in a million pieces. Its basically a 99 cobra in a sn95 skin at this point.
She's still under construction but the running, driving, looking like a whole car milestone has been hit.
Paint: Avalanche Grey single stage PPG. sanded down to bare metal complete color change from head to toe. POR15 coated interior
Body: too many mods to list https://www.thedouglasjones.com/cobra-restomod/the-work-body/
Engine: Teksid block, ARP everything bottom end, Boss302 rods, flat top pistons, C heads/cams, mach 1 intake plenum, JLT intake, JBA headers, custom sidepipe exhaust
Cooling: highly modified MMR cooling kit so you can fill it up with coolant without any special tools or drama. functional hood vents.
Drivetrain: ford racing clutch, aluminum driveshaft, 4.10 gears, completely rebuild and reinforced subframe for 99 cobra IRS
Suspension: every IRS part in the Maximum Motorsports catalog. Delrin bushings for all control arms, poly for the rest, bc racing coilovers, MM k member and control arms. 03 cobra staggard reps.
Electrical: lots of stuff relocated and deleted. Braille 21 battery
Emissions: LOL
Brakes: stock calipers refinished with some powerstop rotors, pads, and stainless braided lines.
Chassis: through the floor subframe connectors, seam welded engine bay and fenders/firewall in strategic locations
Interior: new carpet, seats, momo prototipo steering wheel, relocated door switches to center console
I have some paint stuff to fix and the interior is the current situation getting sorted. The plan is either speedhut or a full digital cluster, custom console, simplify the door panels, and just make it a nice place to be.
Oh and the sideskirts aren't going back on, the hood was chosen on purpose, and so was the front bumper.
