97 Cobra RestoTouRod

I've been working on this thing for almost three years now so I figured maybe its time to share with you guys. Yesterday she made an admittedly unimpressive 320rwhp on the dyno but it was my target so that's a win for me. She's a 97 SVT Cobra crystal white, neglected, abused, repainted badly, and I got her as a rolling chassis and the drivetrain in a million pieces. Its basically a 99 cobra in a sn95 skin at this point.

She's still under construction but the running, driving, looking like a whole car milestone has been hit.

Paint: Avalanche Grey single stage PPG. sanded down to bare metal complete color change from head to toe. POR15 coated interior
Body: too many mods to list https://www.thedouglasjones.com/cobra-restomod/the-work-body/
Engine: Teksid block, ARP everything bottom end, Boss302 rods, flat top pistons, C heads/cams, mach 1 intake plenum, JLT intake, JBA headers, custom sidepipe exhaust
Cooling: highly modified MMR cooling kit so you can fill it up with coolant without any special tools or drama. functional hood vents.
Drivetrain: ford racing clutch, aluminum driveshaft, 4.10 gears, completely rebuild and reinforced subframe for 99 cobra IRS
Suspension: every IRS part in the Maximum Motorsports catalog. Delrin bushings for all control arms, poly for the rest, bc racing coilovers, MM k member and control arms. 03 cobra staggard reps.
Electrical: lots of stuff relocated and deleted. Braille 21 battery
Emissions: LOL
Brakes: stock calipers refinished with some powerstop rotors, pads, and stainless braided lines.
Chassis: through the floor subframe connectors, seam welded engine bay and fenders/firewall in strategic locations
Interior: new carpet, seats, momo prototipo steering wheel, relocated door switches to center console

I have some paint stuff to fix and the interior is the current situation getting sorted. The plan is either speedhut or a full digital cluster, custom console, simplify the door panels, and just make it a nice place to be.

Oh and the sideskirts aren't going back on, the hood was chosen on purpose, and so was the front bumper.


fin0.jpg



fin01.jpg
fin1.jpg
fin02.jpg
fin2.jpg
fin03.jpg
fin3.jpg
fin4.jpg
fin5.jpg
fin6.jpg
 

