Hey guys I have just bought a 97 cobra with an s trim , currently running 9-10 lbs of boost , the car has an air to air intercoooler , and according to what I am told H beams and forged pistons , I am going to dyno the car once I can get to the closest one , but I am curious what kind of numbers you guys think I might see , any answers would be great as I am new to this forum