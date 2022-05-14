AvalancheSVT
For the full build visit https://www.thedouglasjones.com/cobra-restomod/
I have tons of videos detailing the process there as well.
I have a complete spreadsheet for every part, where to get it, and how much it cost.
Everything is well documented.
Maintenance is just basic 1997 Cobra stuff, nothing crazy. I run 7 quarts of 10W30 in the summer (Texas) and 5W30 in winter. Always motorcraft filters.
VIN: 1FALP47V9VF117538
This is a 97 SVT Cobra. Crystal white color change to Avalanche Grey from top to bottom. The entire interior is coated in POR15 so it'll never rust. Chassis flex is virtually eliminated in this car. full restomod at about 104K miles. Nothing was left untouched.
Summary: Built slightly higher compression teksid block 99 cobra motor sending power through an aluminum driveshaft to its built 99 cobra rear in a SN95 chassis with full length through the floor sub-frame connectors. 4.10 gears, full bolt-ons and tune making about 400hp putting down 330 at the wheels (dyno tuned by Robert at High Performance Connection). Almost everything is new, rebuilt, or reconditioned. Super quiet at idle and sounds amazing at wide open throttle.
This is not a half built project car. It is fast, responsive, and solid. with OEM reliability from countless hours of design and testing.
The suspension is adjustable so it can go from super comfy to hardcore track with the turn of a knob on each dampener.
I could spend hours going over what I've done to create this. You may not dig it but everything is done right.
Just some of what you can't see from photos:
ELECTRICAL:
Every inch of the wiring has been reloomed using nylon braid and cloth tape
bluetooth hand free touch screen stereo with door speakers, mach 460 system is gone.
LED headlights
DRIVETRAIN (less than 1000 miles on it)
Teksid aluminm block (the strong one, good for 1500hp)
All ARP bottom end
Boss 302 forged rods
Hypereutectic Flat Top Pistons 0cc (10.4:1 CR)
rebuilt 99 cobra heads
mach 1 intake manifold
powder coated black valve covers
new ford racing 24lb injectors
new ford racing coils with COP conversion
aluminum driveshaft
ford racing clutch
borg warner T45 trans
all new engine accessories and idler pullies
BBK 255 LPH fuel pump
ford racing Billet diff cover
ford racing Carbon clutch disks
ford racing 4.10 gears
-6 Fuel lines
FAST fuel pressure regulator
aeromotive fuel rails
MMR inline thermostat housing (190* SBC chevy)
MMR coolant crossover delete
Coolant system can be filled and burped EASILY without special tools anywhere because I made it that way.
JLT intake
JBA headers
full 2.5" dual side pipes fully built from scratch for the car using 2 magnaflow mufflers and 2 custom dynomax flow through mufflers.
Custom tuned by HighPerformanceConnection making 330rwhp on 93 octane.
SUSPENSION
Reinforced and fully built Independent Rear Suspension
Maximum Motorsports toe links
Maximum Motorsports K member
Maximum Motorsports front control arms
Maximum Motorsports solid steering shaft
Maximum Motorsports bump steer kit
Maximum Motorsports delrin bushings in every control arm
Maximum Motorsports sway bar relocate kit
BC Racing IRS Coilovers - fully adjustable using factory rear spring perches
relocated sealed AGM Braille 21lb battery under rear seat delete in custom built frame
Team Z racing through the floor subframe connectors
seam and stitch welded fender wells to firewall
BRAKES
powerstop rotors/pads
stainless brake lines
new parking brake lines
new rear calipers
rebuilt parking brake
Everything is fully documented much of which can be seen on my youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8mpoCP8w6ltbGnTMRDvSQ
I'm only selling this because while it is exactly what I envisioned I want something a little more tame that the rest of the family can enjoy now.
Test drives are fine but no tire kickers.
$21000 obo
