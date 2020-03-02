97 explorer 5.0 & AOD trans into 65 mustang

J

Jivy

Mar 2, 2020
I’m new to forums and I’m new to swapping Engines with computers. I am hoping I can get a few questions answered. I have a 97 explorer with 5.0 and AOD that I would like to put into my 65 mustang. My main concern is wiring/computer. I know there will have to be a few modes as such as oil pan pickup etc but I’m wondering what I will need to do to the wiring harness and computer. I’ve been looking for stand alone online but don’t seem to find any. Also since I have the donor vehicle wouldn’t it make more sense to use what I have. Will I be able to just pull the harness out and just plug it back in once I get it into the mustang. I know this might be simple for someone that has gone thru it or has had experience with a swap like this but it is all new to me and I would appreciate any info that you might be able to pass along.
 

