97 gt advice to accommodate vortech s/c

Sep 8, 2021
Michigan
Hey guys, just ordered up a Vortech supercharger and I am unsure what the right route is to go with fuel delivery. Anybody have a similar setup? Idk what lb injectors I should get or what fuel pump(preferably something plug & play that will do what it needs to). Will a fuel pressure regulator be necessary? I've heard mixed thoughts on that. Someone told me they would not install a S/C without boost & fuel pressure Guages. Only other mods I may add in the future would be different gearing, + size throttle body & long tube headers. I know it's kind of a loaded question but some insight from someone with a similar setup would be greatly appreciated! Thanks
 

Top Bottom