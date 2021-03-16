Engine 97 GT Convertible will crank but wont start not getting fuel

M

Moostang116

New Member
Feb 22, 2021
1
0
0
19
Florida
I have my 97 GT with a brand new fuel pump and the RCM. The crank with no start issue has come and go for a couple months bur now its dead. It will start if I put starting fluid down the throttle body so I know it has spark. I'm really stumped and do not know what to check now. I've tried dropping the tank and messing with the fuel pump harness while it was running, and it did not cut out at all. Ive tried pushing down the fuel pump cut off switch and its already all the way down. Any help or suggestions are greatly appreciated, thanks in advance.
 

