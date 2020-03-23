97 GT Cooling Fan Not Working

I have 97 GT, cooling fan does not work at all. Has a new fan and works as i have temporarily wired it to a manual switch, but I want to get it back to normal so i dont have to worry about it. I have a feeling its the CCRM but im not sure, it used to work on low speed only, now it doesnt at all. Also the A/C compressor clutch never kicks in when turning the a/c on, I believe relays for both are in the CCRM, so that could be my issue. I know they are a pain to diagnose and im looking for some guidance because I also know people have tried replacing the ccrm and still not fixing the issue.



Thanks in advance