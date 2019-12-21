97 gt frustrating fan issue

Frustrated Husbands stang.97 gt with 99 4.6..bare w/me trying to help hubby.the initial problem was the hose to temp sensor thats located on back,busted.replaced hose&sensor.never overheated but temp to high.so replaced thermostat.still to high.tested fan.runs with front temp sensor unpluged.replaced temp sensor&harness.still to high.water pump and radiator was replaced about a year ago.we have read about ccrm,is this our last resort?and if box is bad,wouldnt it effect fuel pump(replaced),clutch(replaced) and the other relays associated?cause those things are fine.ty in advanced for any advice