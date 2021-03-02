97 gt hope it’s not what I think

I’ve switched around plugs, plug wires, coil packs and the same cylinders continued to misfire. #3 and number #7. So today I removed the plug from each cylinder and dripped in a little oil and when I started her up it’s the best she’s run in a minute. So I went for a drive about a mile down the street and turned the car off and when I started it again maybe an hour later it’s running rough as hell again. Misfiring I’m sure. That being said, am I looking at having to replace my piston rings? Cuz if that’s the case it’s time for a new car. I do all my own mechanic work but that’s just too much.