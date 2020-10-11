97 GT vortech timing

Hey guys, I've been searching a while and looking for some timing advice from those more experienced. I have a 97 gt with an 03 motor, stock long block except for the victor jr intake and 60lb I injectors. Running an intercooled vortech v2 with 12psi at 6400rpm on 93 pump gas and tuning with SCT pro racer. The attachment shows the timing curve at the moment. Is this about right or am I way off here. I dont here pining while WOT. I guess I could add more to 3000rpm since boost is low there.