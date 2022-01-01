97 Mustang Gt Vert Body Roll

Hello all. Happy New Year. I have a 97 gt convertible with 93k miles on it. I have always had excessive what feels like body roll with this car. I have full length subframe connectors, new koni strt orange shocks and struts, STOCK Springs,stock front strut tower brace the triangle brace, stock k member brace, rear shock tower brace tack welded in, new bfg G force comp 2 tires, fresh alignment, 17x9 cobra rims and 245 tires around, new upper and lower control arms, stock replacement uppers and poly mm lowers, poly front sway bar end links and stock size front and rear sway bars. New steering shaft and rag joint, tie rods have no play, new ball joints. My problem is it seems like no matter what I do this car always seems like it has excessive amounts of body roll. Over bumps especially! Hitting a bump while turning sometimes feels very sketchy. The only things I have not replaced are the springs and front control arms. I really do not want to lower the car because it already feels stiff with the stock springs and koni shocks. Plus the Pypes h pipe will come very close to scraping everything is I lower it. To me Lowering it will just intensify the feeling that the car is going to self destruct. I had a lowered 03 and hated it. That car also felt like it was going to self destruct over bumps with frp b springs and orange koni shocks. Anyway is there anything else to check that will make the car have crazy body roll? Are there body bushings that the shell sits on? It just feels like no matter what I do this thing always feels like a boat on the ocean. Tramlines also. So add the traimlining and loose feeling over bumps and you know how that feels. I know it’s a convertible and you don’t not have the top structure for support but everyone I ask that has a stang very says theirs feels fine. I do not get and I don’t want to sell the car just yet. Please any help for me? Thank you!