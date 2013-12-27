Hi, I recently bought a 1997 4.6L mustang. I got a transponder key with it that I could tell wasn't factory. I had it cloned. The key I got with it broke and the clone key worked for a few days. About 5 days ago the clone key just stopped working the car would start up then die and the theft light would flash. I read about how to reprogram keys for the PATS I system it's equipped with so I tried that. It didn't work, but, I found out that if I left the key in the on position until the theft light went off then I could start it and it would run.



Well after a couple times it stopped working again so instead of starting after the theft light went off it would just crank and not start at all. I had a locksmith come out and they said it had to be the immobilizer or something like that because none of the keys they tried would work so it stopped accepting all transponder codes. Now the car won't even crank I try to start it and it just makes a ticking noise in the engine so i think he messed up the battery since he was fiddling with it while trying to find the problem. I heard these car sometimes have problems with the transceiver wires so I didn't know if those could be the problem or not?



It also has a salvage title from being rear ended i didn't know whether or not that matter. I'd really like to get some help ASAP because the only thing else I can do is tow it to a dealer that will rake me over the coals just to test it before they can even tell if they can fix it because there's no mustang specialized shops around me or any I'm aware of that can help me.



Please help! Thank you.