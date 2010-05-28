97 mustang head gasket problem maybe?

well i bought a 97 mustang and he said he had thermostat and water pump and gasket replaced... problem is what he said that it spews radiator fluid out when cap is off.. it dosen't turn over so head gasket sounds right.. but i needed to get some ideas before i tear it apart ..I seen all the reciepts of all these things donr and can see the new gaskets on water pump and such.. .. he said it was the right top pf head gasket that needs replaced... if you are looking at it from front its the right if you were in the car it would be left side .. i just need some ideas before i tear it apart.. pleasee help .. very very appreciated hopefully i get some replys before i start tearing it apart... but from everyone ive asked this sounds right .. thank you.... nick