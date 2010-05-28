97 mustang head gasket problem maybe?

Time to do some tests



What do you mean it doesn't turn over? is the engine siezed!



If you can turn the engine over I would perform a leak down test or at least a compression test to verify where the leak is or if infact there is a head leak!



Overflowing coolant with the cap off could be from a blockage somewhere in the cooling system. Try to flush out the coolant system, remove all hoses & backflush the radiator, heater core & engine block if a blockage is suspected. When you drain the system the coolant should be translucent green, if brown or riddled with rust, definately you need a thorough cooling system flush.



If you have a slight leak in the head gasket & it is leaking into the cooant system you will likely get small " champagne' bubbles in the radiator whilst the engine ticks over, maybe a film of oil will be floating in the coolant. Another possibility is whitish :'milk shake' in the oil. Yet another possibility is clouds of steam coming from the exhaust, although this more than likely indicates a leaking intake gasket.