97 v6 Computer Wiring?

So this is my first post, please be patient....



In 2019 my 1964 International Harvester C900 P.U. was nominated for custom car of the year in MN. I realize that isn't the part that may interest all of you mustang fanatics. The power plant for this rig is a built '93 5.0, T5 trans and a 8.8" rear complete with MII front suspension. This thing is close enough to being a mustang, I modeled it after the SVT lightning and figured if IH were to have built one it would have looked like mine. If someone can give me instructions on how to post pics, and there is interest, I'll post a couple.



Anyway, as the question states, I need the computer pinout for a 1997 v6 mustang. The reason is I'm building a tame 1948 Dodge passenger car for my wife and found an awesome donor for a heck of a deal. My intent with this build is to have a car with all of the modern amenities while also agitating every classic Dodge owner on the planet. Anyone have this by chance?