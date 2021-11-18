98 3.8 v6 to 351w swap

T

ThatchyCrown

New Member
Nov 18, 2021
1
0
0
20
Charlotte, NC
Hey all,

Looking to do a 351w swap. I'm going to put a 408 stroker kit on it. Was looking at a couple and saw one from scat and a couple from eagle I liked. The car will be a street/strip mustang. Take me to work on the weekdays and be at the strip on the weekends. Was wondering if anyone had done this swap and had any advice and parts they recommend. It will be carbed and also it will stay a manual. anyone maybe know what tranny I should go with. Mainly wondering about the ecm and wiring harness as I'm going from efi to a carbed setup.

Thank you for all your feedback and advice
 

