98 3.8L T5 transmission seal and bushing

Fun T5 question for a 98 3.8L:
Leaking out rear of transmission where yoke enters. I can find an output seal easy enough, but I believe there is going to be "bushing" or "bearing" around the splines that I'll need to replace. Wondering if it's something I can do without dropping transmission. I know there's removal tools but if I'm spending $80+ the tool I might as well just pay labor to have someone else do it.
Big question is; there is NOTHING as far as info or parts on a 98 for the "tailshaft bushing". The highest year I see anything is up to 95. can anyone shed some light on what I'm in for if I drop driveshaft and try this repair? I know I purchase and replace the output seal, but I don't want to waste my time if it's still going to leak because the bushing is bad.
Any light shed will be so helpful
