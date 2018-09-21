98 3.8L T5 transmission seal and bushing

For anyone searching around on this issue.....Anyone searching around that needs to replace the T5 tailshaft housing bushing (and you'll have to replace the seal as part of the job) - I recently decided to buy this tool. And let me tell you, it makes the job a piece of cake. Extracts the old bush with the simple turn of a 15/16" wrench or socket. And use the same tool to drive the new one in with a hammer. The way the tool is designed, it can not damage the lip of the bush as you will certainly do if you try to put one in place with a hammer and screw driver (happens all the time).You'll find there's a lot of variation in replacement bushes that are available.The length of the bush, how they manage getting lube onto the yoke and the ID all vary by type. The original "Ford" branded bush I pulled out of mine (the one in the middle) was different than 2 others I bought as replacements. The shorter bush is the Amazon special -- I don't recommend it. It fit even looser than the worn original bush I was trying to replace! The minor vibration I was experiencing was as bad or worse with the new Amazon bush -- total waste of time and effort. I ended up going with the longer bush on the end. Available through NPD -- 7A034-1, BUSHING, EXTENSION HOUSING.You want a good, snug fit around the yoke. I believe the best bush is the one with the square hole in it that allows a steady flow of fluid to lube the yoke. It's also longer than the Ford bush that came out of mine -- so it provides even more support for the yoke. If your old bush is bad it's likely it's worn your yoke also. Measure with calipers - should measure out at 1.500". Anything in the yoke you can catch your fingernail in = replace the yoke, or you'll just tear up the new bush.Lastly, test fit the new bush to your yoke. Mine was so snug I couldn't push it on by hand - and it wasn't exactly "round". So I used the calipers/vice to gently 'bend' it round. And then I used 400 grit sandpaper with soap/water to slowly remove a bit of material from inside the bush. Go slow - remove too much, and the bush goes in the trash can. I got a good snug fit that I could BARELY get on/off by hand. Then I installed it. I found that the press fit reduced the ID just a hair -- making it a bit snugger than I was comfortable with trying to put the driveshaft in place. So I used the tool (90 seconds) to remove the bush -- and removed another thousandth or two with the sand paper. Voila -- nice snug fit in the car. The beauty of this tool is it makes removal and installation a piece of cake --- so custom fitting the bush becomes relatively easy. Note (edit) - if you use the bush with the square hole - be sure to place the hole over the lube channel in the housing -- you'll see it at about 4 o'clock as you're looking into the tailshaft housing opening from under the car.So there ya go. If you'd like to 'rent' the tool from me - shoot me a PM. Happy to discuss. It's the ONLY way to do this job.