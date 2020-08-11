98 Cobra Rims

Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
1,983
2,313
174
Mililani, Hawaii
I have been on the lookout for a couple of years now for some real 98 Cobra rims. Just being patient, getting the word out to my friends etc. One of my friends texted me a link to a set he saw on FB and I contacted the seller. Turned out we had many many mutual friends on FB, and I then realized I had bought fenders from the guy a few years back. He remembered me and we struck a deal. I know back in the day these were everywhere and on everything, but I LOVE 98 Cobra rims on a foxbody, just my personal preference. One of the rims has a slightly bent lip which I feel can be repaired fairly easily. I couldn't pass up the deal for $300!

jyNNUB.jpg


L1N8Fo.jpg


The bent one. Hopefully repairable. I think so.

OcxbEO.jpg


My old 93 coupe on 98 Cobra rims.

Kdj7JW.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C What's it Worth? In the market for new wheels What is it Worth?!?!? 1
B Fox Just picked up a sick set of cobra rims the rears are 17x9 and the fronts are 17x8 whats the biggest set of tires i can put on there guys 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
G Wheels-Tires 2003 Cobra style 17x9 rims fitment? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
L Tires and wheels? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
JWINSOCAL Wheels-Tires 1995 GT: Had Cobra Style rims, What kind of lug nuts would I use for this style of Wheel? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
5 Fox Painted Cobras? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 26
gruvee87vertgt Expired Wtb 17x8 Cobra Rims Wheels Tires Brakes 0
Stroked88 Wheels-Tires 95 Cobra R Rims On 88 Fox Body Mustang Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
GreeZdLighTNin Help Lowering 98 V6. With Cobra R 17" Rims 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Jason 302 SOLD Mavromont 17x8 Pony R Rims & Tires (4-lug) Wheels Tires Brakes 4
Undeadknight26 Expired 4 Lug 16x8 Cobra/cobra R Rims And Tires-$425obo Wheels Tires Brakes 5
K Y2k Cobra R Rims: Sell Or Keep? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
S Expired 2000 Cobra R Y2k Rims Wheels Tires Brakes 3
G Real Cobra R Rims 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Bert74 Expired 93 Cobra Rims Wheels Tires Brakes 1
S SOLD Fs: Chrome 04 Oem Cobra Rims With Tires - $700 Wheels Tires Brakes 0
Red 93 Cobra rims on a 92 GT 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
G SOLD 1998 Cobra R Rims 17x9 For Sale!!! Wheels Tires Brakes 0
JordanB21 Chrome Cobra Rs Or Burshed Alumnium 15'' Pony Rims? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
S 17" Cobra R Rims And Tires Wheels Tires Brakes 0
qwk37 4 Lug Cobra R Rims With Bf Goodrich Tires Wheels Tires Brakes 3
Old Skooler 93 cobra rims 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
Old Skooler Chrome ponies on cobra anniversary rims 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
jchav02 Question about AFS 17 x 8 03 cobra rims 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
G WTB: 17" M179 Cobra R Rims with 6.42" BS Wheels Tires Brakes 0
W Expired FS: Set of Cobra R Rims (Silver) 17x9's Wheels Tires Brakes 1
S 18x9.5 03 cobra style wheels. cant fine them. anyone ever had rims re plated? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
1993whtstang Deep Dish cobra r rims? confirming fitment! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
1993whtstang question on cobra R rim brand and tire size? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
StangSims39 Chrome Cobra Rim for Sale Wheels Tires Brakes 7
S Question about Cobra rims SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
D What Tire size on Cobra Rims 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 13
F 10th Anniversary Cobra rims vs. FR500 SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
S 2-18x9.5 Cobra Replica 4-lug chrome rims wheels Wheels Tires Brakes 2
9 4 cobra R rims and good tires LTT Wheels Tires Brakes 0
O (2) Chrome 2000 Cobra R rims - excellent shape Wheels Tires Brakes 1
shady310 96 cobra rims 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
blckstng96 18" machined 03/04 cobra replica rims and tires less then 2500 miles Wheels Tires Brakes 4
P NEW Replica '03 Cobra rims for sale, 17x9, 17x10.5 Wheels Tires Brakes 0
B 03 Cobra rims on 96 GT ?? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
qwikbrick 17x8 Ford Mustang Cobra Rims / Wheels and tires - $300 in PA Wheels Tires Brakes 1
qwikbrick 17x8 Ford Mustang Cobra Rims / Wheels and tires - $300 in PA Wheels Tires Brakes 3
B wtb or wtt 03 cobra rims Wheels Tires Brakes 0
will1992 4 rims and tires 17x9 cobra r's Wheels Tires Brakes 4
Mystic1350 New Rims/Tires for 96 Cobra SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
D Cobra R Rims for Sale...Fits all 94-04 Mustangs Wheels Tires Brakes 3
ratio411 2003 Cobra rims on a jellybean GT? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
S 93 chrome cobras and 3 roh zr6 rims for sale Wheels Tires Brakes 2
S Gauging Interest 2000 Cobra R 18x9 Rims Wheels Tires Brakes 1
S 2003 oem 17x9 cobra rims and tires Wheels Tires Brakes 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom