I have been on the lookout for a couple of years now for some real 98 Cobra rims. Just being patient, getting the word out to my friends etc. One of my friends texted me a link to a set he saw on FB and I contacted the seller. Turned out we had many many mutual friends on FB, and I then realized I had bought fenders from the guy a few years back. He remembered me and we struck a deal. I know back in the day these were everywhere and on everything, but I LOVE 98 Cobra rims on a foxbody, just my personal preference. One of the rims has a slightly bent lip which I feel can be repaired fairly easily. I couldn't pass up the deal for $300!The bent one. Hopefully repairable. I think so.My old 93 coupe on 98 Cobra rims.