Option 1) swap in a lower mileage PI (99 to 2004) 4.6 mustang motor (junk yard, eBay, etc) for a couple extra hp with only minor modifications. You will fit your budget if you do the work yourself: http://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/npi-to-pi-engine-swap-how-to-guide.734721/ Option 2) swap in a lower mileage 4.6 ford motor from any f150, crown Vic, Ford Explorer, mustang, etc. The block is the same for all the years, heads, cams, and other fittings change throughout the years so there are several minor nuances.Option 3) rebuild your motor yourself with stock components or have an engine shop do it for you.