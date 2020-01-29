98 GT having cold start issues

Recently I had removed the wiring harness to allow easier installment of the new and much needed valve cover gaskets. When I removed the wires from the engine compartment fuse box, the bold that holds the power wires began to spin freely. I know the car is old, and she was not well taken care of before I bought her. Ever since I reinstalled the gaskets and put the harness back in place, she will start up just fine, but a minute or two after first start up, the check engine light begins to flash and the she begins revving up on her own. Some times the engine dies, and when it does, the theft light flashes and she refuses to start. She will eventually start up again, and after shes had time to warm up, no more revving up and she seems to run fine, until I turn the engine off and she gets cold and the problem begins again. I'm sure I messed up the fuse box, but i cant seem to locate any issue with it. Any help or shove in the right direction would be much appreciated. Thanks.