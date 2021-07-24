98 GT high idle

C

Chiper91

New Member
Sep 23, 2018
28
0
1
30
Miami, FL
I have a 98 GT with 128k miles.

Recently I stopped at a red light and all of a sudden the idle went from around 750 to about 1800. It stayed there constantly and only dipped into 1200 when the AC compressor cycled, but then again went to 180 and sometimes even to 2k. The idle goes back to normal once and I turn off the car and immediately start it back on. The high idle sometimes comes bac after about 10 min and sometimes it idles perfectly the entire time I am driving it. What could it possibly be? There is no CEL either.

Have not looked into it much but I know that the engine dies once I unplug the IAC. Could it be a vacuum leak or TPS? Maybe the TB?

There is no effect on driving apart from the fact that I can let go of the throttle and the car will keep driving with no RPM drop (think of a cruise control being on). Does that mean I have a constant metered air coming in even if I don't have the food on the gas?

Any advice would be appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Rough/stumbling idle
Replies
3
Views
446
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
wmburns
wmburns
T
Intermittent A/C Problem - cold at idle, warm during driving
Replies
5
Views
305
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
F
Idle Fluctuation Issue 98 GT
Replies
0
Views
452
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Ferrefy
F
sav22rem22
Engine Odd idle creep issue
Replies
18
Views
515
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
L
High Idle and Hanging RPM. Tried everything, still no fix.
Replies
3
Views
2K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
McFly2
McFly2
Top Bottom