98 GT Needs Starter Fluid to start

Jan 14, 2020
Texas
1998 GT will start when using starter fluid and will remain running with a strong idle.

I purchased the car not running and replaced the fuel pump and fuel filter. I was then able to start the car a few times but not consistently. The idle was weak so I proceeded to change out the Idel Air controller, Mass Airflow Sensor, and the Crankshaft Position Sensor. I also installed a cold air intake since the intake housing was damaged by the previous owner.

Everything that I have replaced: battery, alternator, Mass Airflow Sensor, Crankshaft Position Sensor, Idle Air Controller, Water pump, serpentine belt, and thermostat.

I have a secondary issue in which I most likely have a vacuum leak that I am still looking for. Since after installing the CAI and the IAC it dies when revved. When I get home I'm going to put the old air intake housing back in to see if the issue stays.
 

