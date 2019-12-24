98 gt swap with 03 gt

Hi I'm new here and would like to get some of yous good people knowledge on this swap. Questions as to what I will need to do. I only want the engine the donor car is a 5 speed. The car getting the swap my (98 gt) is a automatic I would like to keep my tranny as I'm sure it'll bolt up from what I've been reading. Do I have to swap the timing covers or cab I get by without doing so? Thanks in advance and any knowledge will greatly appreciated and hope everyone has a merry Christmas! I'm doing the swap this weekend