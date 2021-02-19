98 gt wiring questions

Hey guys I'm fairly new to this forum and the sn95 mustangs I always had fox bodies before but now I have a 98 gt 4.6 5speed with a ton of bolt on parts and I'm getting ready to do a full pi swap on it and finish restoring it but I have a few questions I found out after buying it the car was in a slight accident no biggie don't have a rebuilt title but someone had changed the steering column to one out of a auto car it don't have the key release but under my dash by the left kick panel there are 2 plug ins that aren't hooked to anything that have inline fuses in some of the wires those were added by someone but the plugs look factory and alot of the terminals have power on them the car runs fine but seems to have some electrical quirks my sct livewire ts+ throws the theft detected p1260 code alot and the p1000 code alot too I don't know if they are related to the wires or not I'm no electrician but can do what needs to be done can someone help me figure out what these are and where they go I want this thing to be 100% when it's done in a couple months and what plugs would yall suggest with a full pi swap 75mm tb trick flow plenum vms coils 9mm wires long tubes the sct tuner and I may add more between now and then depending on how finances I'll post pics of the wires on here and thanks again guys