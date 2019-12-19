98 gt wont crank

Frankencrites

New Member
Apr 3, 2019
Missouri
i have a 1998 mustang gt i put a 2002 pi motor in and swapped everything to make it proper even rebuilt the motor has 0 miles on it and i have power to the starter but wont turn over brand new battery and i had the starter tested and it still wont start brand new starter relay and wont start i have power to the starter but it still wont start i'm about to go check fuses right after this but i'm still not sure what would cause this the pats system is fine i get the normal slow pace blinking light and the ding are slow and steady i'm just really stumped on this and i'm not sure what could be the problem
has bbk long tubes in it and a power products after market throttle body all grounds are hooked up and cleaned
 

