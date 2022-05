I have a 98 mustang gt 4.6l everything stock. When u start it up it has a miss . Strong gas smell .if u hold it a certain rpm it cuts out misses even worse. When it warms up it's even worse. The parts that is replace are injectors,coils,fpr,plugs, wires,mas, tps was checked good. All o2 sensors, temp gauge and temperature gauge to computer. Vacuum lines. And fuel filter. And it will not show a check engine light either. I'm stumped.