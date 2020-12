My 98 gt has been sitting for a month went to start it got a no fuel pump prime. So I replaced the entire assembly an filter still no prime . Checked fuses under the hood and Inertia switch. Still no start not flashing any theft light goes away as it should. I’m thinking it’s my ccrm but when I turn the key I do hear relays click. I’m not sure I’ve tried looking over everything any advice would be appreciated so much.