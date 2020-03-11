98 STANG, NEED ADVICE

Mar 11, 2020
Houston, TX
Hey everyone, decided to join this forum because after a long wait time I finally had enough money to buy a stang. im a little concerned tho with the cars mods.
The car is a 98 gt with a can some head work and a aftermarket intake manifold
The car has 52k miles so that was really good I plan on dailying it I just want know if I should keep on eye on how it handles since it does have those mods Can the engine take the dailying things like that if anyone has knowledge on the smallest thing please let me know everything helps, thanks everyone
 

