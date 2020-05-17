98GT BBK UD installed without harmonic!!

dr.zed
Just purchased the car used, unfortunately limited expertise where I live.
BBK underdrive kit is installed, and while looking for a serp belt (help!) I realized the factory harmonic dampner was not installed with the kit!
What is my course of action here? I do not have any parts, nor the BBK bolt (was there one with the kit?)
1) Buy a steeda UD kit with their SFI dampner and have underdrives and the proper dampner.
2) Buy a fluiddamper and go back to stock pulleys (from ford???).
I am not driving the car right now without a damper. It was about 7000 kms and a year the car was driven without!
