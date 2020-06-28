BrokeStroker
I have a stock H-pipe with cats. Still works, have no use for it since installing Long Tubes and new O/R H-Pipe.
The H-Pipe was Pulled from a 2000 Ford Mustang GT.
I am Located in Queens, New York City, New York. Zip Code 11385.
Does NOT Include 02 Sensors or Sensor Wires.
Does NOT Include Gaskets or Hardware.
I am looking to get 150$ OBO(Or Best Offer).
Rear Flanges are a bit rusted but still strong and able to handle torque.
ALL 02 Bungs are in perfect condition. no dents or holes.
Check Photo reference.
