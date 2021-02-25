99-04 SALEEN S281 - General Questions ...........

I have some General Questions for the 99 - 04 era S281 Saleens please:



1. Regarding the Tonneau Cover - will this "Easily" fit in the Trunk of the car?

2. Regarding the Tonneau Cover - What is the name of the Piece of Plexi-Glass / Glass that fits between the Rollbar and the Tonneau Cover that acts as a "Windshield / Blocker" ?

3. Lastly please, What could I expect to pay for a Supercharger, in a Worse Case scenario that I'd have to get it replaced ( Total for Parts and Labor )?



Thanks so much for everyone's time and help - I'm in the Market to buy a Saleen, and just want to get a bit more Information before I make the Purchase!!

Thanks again