99-04 SALEEN S281 - General Questions

md1983

New Member
Aug 18, 2020
I have some General Questions for the 99 - 04 era S281 Saleens please:

1. Regarding the Tonneau Cover - will this "Easily" fit in the Trunk of the car?
2. Regarding the Tonneau Cover - What is the name of the Piece of Plexi-Glass / Glass that fits between the Rollbar and the Tonneau Cover that acts as a "Windshield / Blocker" ?
3. Lastly please, What could I expect to pay for a Supercharger, in a Worse Case scenario that I'd have to get it replaced ( Total for Parts and Labor )?

Thanks so much for everyone's time and help - I'm in the Market to buy a Saleen, and just want to get a bit more Information before I make the Purchase!!
Thanks again
 

COramprat

Drone Driver
Mod Dude
Mar 2, 2003
I don't have a vert but a friend does and he fit his in his trunk. I think you are referring to the Speedster cover? It's for the convertible top?

The supercharger depends on the car. If it's an original supercharged car the Saleen SC price can vary by condition. I've seen good ones go for around $2500. Adding a SC on a normally aspirated car will be $3500 and up
 
