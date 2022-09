I have an sandrail with a 99 3.8. The guy I bought it from said it was dynod at 197 hp. I am looking for a turbo kit. To add another 100-125 hp if possible on 91 octane. I am tearing the motor down for a full rebuild. I am a decent vw wrench. Many turbo vws. Just new to the 3.8.

Any suggestions on a company that can help?