99 cobra engine fuse box wiring loom

Hello,
I am new on here and was looking for some advise. I have a 1999 cobra engine with a t45 attached for a project car. I have the main engine loom & the loom attached to the engine bay fuse box. I am completely unsure of what connectors fit what on the fuse box loom.
Would anybody have any diagrams identifying plugs / connectors to components please?

Thanks for any help
Dave
 

