99 Cobra Ported Intake?

I heard its a good bolt-on the 4v. Where can i find a intake. I been on Seanhylandmotorsport but they want $900 dollars for the intake and my stock one. Is there any other place that i can get it for cheaper.

Should i buy one or just take it to a place this winter and have them port it out for me? How much does a port job on a intake cost.
 

I dont' plan on gettin a crazy gain in hp with the port. When i get the SQ blower it will help it breath more thou. If there is one thing i learned about these cobra motors is bolt on/little mods give you good gains on the motor.

You find the 24s???? I'm gettin paid soon!
 
You might want to try www.karkraft.com if you are looking for a complete 99+ intake manifold. When I bought mine I got a 99 version which had received the fixed and was already extrude honed. They have now gone up a $100 in price though.
What year 24s are you looking for? I have a set of the old style 24s, I also have two sets of the newer style 24s.
 
Don't get a 99. The guys that port 99/01 intakes unanimously agree the 99 castings are inherently flawed compared to the 01 castings. There are several guys on the Corral that do ported, short-runner intakes for 99/01 Cobras. Check there.
 
