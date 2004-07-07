99 Cobra Ported Intake?

GoBabyVroommm
Active Member
-
- Mar 22, 2003
-
- 1,156
-
- 0
-
- 36
-
- 37
I heard its a good bolt-on the 4v. Where can i find a intake. I been on Seanhylandmotorsport but they want $900 dollars for the intake and my stock one. Is there any other place that i can get it for cheaper.
Should i buy one or just take it to a place this winter and have them port it out for me? How much does a port job on a intake cost.
Should i buy one or just take it to a place this winter and have them port it out for me? How much does a port job on a intake cost.