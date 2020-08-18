Have a pair of 99 Cobra rims I’m hoping to unload. Were re years ago, but needs to be re-done (paint is chipped in a few places).They’re straight, very little rash and otherwise clean. Some sanding, coat of primer and a can of Ford Argent these will look brand new.Also have a set of four plain black center caps I’ll throw in if needed. I have pony centercaps new in box but those are extra.