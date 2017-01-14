99 Cobra Tail Light Swap To Sequentials

Hi everyone thanks for any help. i have a 99 cobra with the amber lights i sold those and bought tail lights and the sequential harness and flasher blinker relay to slow it down...after reading on here learning this is what i did went to the junkyard got a 4 pin connector for the where it plugs in the harness that left me with one dark green wire left over was told to cut and tape it off. everyone worked good except the brake lights. so next i went in the kick panel and jumped the relays the dark green wires once i did that everything works fine except the middle brake light the 3rd one. was wondering how to get that one to work..this is what i was told to do on here from a member i read on here.



I know that this is a very old post, but I want to add some information to help out anyone that wants to add gt tailights to a cobra harness. Ill make it short, simple and easy.

First off, get a regular gt tailight bulb harnesses and replace your cobra taillight harness with them. Now match up the wires from the gt bulb harness to your existing body harness by either splicing or using a new conector, doesnt matter how you do it just match them up. Light green with orange stipe for the left side and orange with light blue stripe for the right, brown with brown black to black, easy. Now on your body harness you will have a dark green wire left, you will not be using this wire anymore, so tape it off or cut it, it doesnt matter. The leftover dark green wire actually is spliced from the 3rd brake light for use on the cobra only.

At this point your left and right blinkers, hazards, etc. will work with the exception of your brake lights. Now lets get the brake lights working by pulling off the drivers side kick panel. Under the panel you will see 3 plugs just under the hood cable/handle. You will be working on the two square plugs, c331 and c332.

You will not have any brake lights at this time and this is due to the cobra harness using a splice from the 3rd brake light (darkgreen wire) to power them. Youll need to add a jumper from pin number 15 on c331to pin number 12 on c332. Both pin number 15 from c331 and pin number 12 from 332 are dark green, exact same color as the left over wire from your body harness in the trunk (its actually the same wire, it is labled as wire number 569). This jumper will replace the function of the original splice in the trunk from the 3rd brake light that you are no longer using. When your finished your brake lights and blinkers will work as they should.