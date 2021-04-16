99 cobra w/ t56 speed issues!

ajhend88

Apr 16, 2021
hey guys!
new to the group, but looking for a pretty specific solution to an odd problem.

I bought the car about a year ago, the speedo never worked but I had more pressing issues to fix (reverse lockout, oil leaks). Now im on the rough idle, I have replaced the iac, coils(even though i still have a coil code) and dying has been fixed. But now about 1 time every I drive it dies coming to a light. I think it has to do with my speedo not working/speed cal/t56 swap. I have code p0720, but I replaced the speed sensor already. I have an x4 also. Any help would be great! ive exhaust my knowledge on it and need more! thanks!
 

