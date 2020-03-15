99 GT Clutch not Disengaging

Hi all,

I'm replacing the clutch on a buddies 99 GT with a TR3650 swap, 11 inch clutch in it. We bought a clutch from Autozone, a Duralast (the actual disc said Valeo though), and we got the clutch all swapped over and finished.



Now, the issue is, when we put it on the ground, the pedal feels normal, but the clutch doesnt disengage. When we try to put it in 1st, it just grinds. Does anybody know what the issue could be?