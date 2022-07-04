99 Mustang GT fuel pump issue

Darkdayz81
New Member
-
- Jul 2, 2022
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 40
This Mustang was my father's and I gave it to my brother when he passed. My brother parked it and left it to rot for about 3 years. He is not mechanically inclined and doesn't have the tools or money to work on it. Needless to say I took it back. When I went to work on it the ignition switch was jammed, I fixed that. It had a no crank no start, fixed the no crank, but still no start. So I towed it home. The issue I have is I'm not getting gas to the fuel rails. When I turn the key to the run position I can hear the pump click but it does not run. The steps I've taken so far.
Also other oddities and info if it helps. The odometer does not show the milage just ----------- and while troubleshooting the odometer is now blank. The theft light does not come on now. The radio when powered on I can hear noise in the speakers but it does not light up. Same with the CD changer if I hit eject it attempts to eject a disk but does not light up. The car does run, I shot some starter fluid in her and she fires right up. Any ideas would help.
- Checked 20amp fuse for pump under the hood which is fine.
- Checked the Schrader valve on the rail no gas
- Installed New Battery and new terminals. Double checked that no ground wires were missed.
- Checked inertia switch in the trunk, reset, and bypassed with a jumper. 12.8v in and out
- Checked my voltage on pump harness at the rear of the car 12.3 volts while in the run position
- Dropped the tank drained old gas and replaced the fuel pump.
- Checked voltage on the pig tail that plugs directly into the pump getting 12.3 volts hitting the pump while in the run position
- Replaced the FPDM
- Replaced the fuel pressure sensor
- Sprayed starter fluid into the intake to confirm I have fire and the motor runs.
Also other oddities and info if it helps. The odometer does not show the milage just ----------- and while troubleshooting the odometer is now blank. The theft light does not come on now. The radio when powered on I can hear noise in the speakers but it does not light up. Same with the CD changer if I hit eject it attempts to eject a disk but does not light up. The car does run, I shot some starter fluid in her and she fires right up. Any ideas would help.