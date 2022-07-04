99 Mustang GT fuel pump issue

D

Darkdayz81

New Member
Jul 2, 2022
1
0
1
40
Virginia
This Mustang was my father's and I gave it to my brother when he passed. My brother parked it and left it to rot for about 3 years. He is not mechanically inclined and doesn't have the tools or money to work on it. Needless to say I took it back. When I went to work on it the ignition switch was jammed, I fixed that. It had a no crank no start, fixed the no crank, but still no start. So I towed it home. The issue I have is I'm not getting gas to the fuel rails. When I turn the key to the run position I can hear the pump click but it does not run. The steps I've taken so far.

  • Checked 20amp fuse for pump under the hood which is fine.
  • Checked the Schrader valve on the rail no gas
  • Installed New Battery and new terminals. Double checked that no ground wires were missed.
  • Checked inertia switch in the trunk, reset, and bypassed with a jumper. 12.8v in and out
  • Checked my voltage on pump harness at the rear of the car 12.3 volts while in the run position
  • Dropped the tank drained old gas and replaced the fuel pump.
  • Checked voltage on the pig tail that plugs directly into the pump getting 12.3 volts hitting the pump while in the run position
  • Replaced the FPDM
  • Replaced the fuel pressure sensor
  • Sprayed starter fluid into the intake to confirm I have fire and the motor runs.
After I reassembled the pump, put the tank back up, and put 5 gallons of fresh gas in the tank I still have the same issue. If I lay under the tank and have someone turn the key I can hear the pump click but it does not run. The odd thing is if I disconnect the FPDM and jump out the harness the pump will run and I get fuel to the rails. I replaced the FPDM and still have the same issue, pump clicks but will not run. Checking the harness I am getting 12.8v on the constant from the inertia switch, the main ground is fine with a good connection. The only issue I cannot figure out is the pulsing ground to the pump. Everything I have seen says that I should see my 12v while in the run position which should drop to 0v while cranking and return to 12v when not cranking. I have 12.8 in the run position 10.2 while cranking and returns to 12.8 after cranking. Im wondering if I am having a grounding issue on the harness from the FPDM to the pump housing or in the housing itself.

Also other oddities and info if it helps. The odometer does not show the milage just ----------- and while troubleshooting the odometer is now blank. The theft light does not come on now. The radio when powered on I can hear noise in the speakers but it does not light up. Same with the CD changer if I hit eject it attempts to eject a disk but does not light up. The car does run, I shot some starter fluid in her and she fires right up. Any ideas would help.
aj8b24Ql.jpg
IMG_20220702_132512032_HDR.jpg
qjnRnCol.jpg
qw5UmmBl.jpg
tePD7yvl.jpg
zVT29ePl.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
1994 5.0 fuel pump circuit issue
Replies
6
Views
218
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Blown88GT
Blown88GT
T
Fuel 87GT fuel pump priming / ECM pin 22 question
Replies
11
Views
407
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Busa1300
93 GT Fuel pump not priming
Replies
12
Views
321
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
M
01 mustang gt fuel issues
Replies
13
Views
264
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Mfingrhode
M
R
Electrical Fox Body Fuel Pump Issues
Replies
1
Views
206
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
Top Bottom