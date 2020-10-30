99 Mustang Gt Instrument cluster and pcm

H

Hellmo

New Member
Oct 29, 2020
1
0
1
28
Florida
What's the best way to clear codes in the instrument cluster? Trying to figure out a pats issue. Found out the pcm in the car was not communicating with obd2 so I swapped a donor pcm and instrument cluster that came with the car in. Was told the cluster and pcm were out of the same car by seller. No dtc's with obd2 reader (cheap one). When using cluster diagnostic mode, the code for security values in cluster and pcm don't match was shown. I want to try and reset the codes so I can make sure its not from a previous swap the seller may have tried. Donor PCM connects to obd2 reader and also mileage shows up. I know they can be married at a dealer but I don't have one close, nor a way to get car there (money). Are the codes stored in the cluster or the pcm? Sorry for the rambling post and million questions. Thanks for anyone's help in advance.
 

Top Bottom