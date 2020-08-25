99 V6 vs GT

Hey guys, I've been around here for over a decade and 6 mustangs but I forgot my username so I created a new one. Just a quick question. I'm thinking about getting a 99 V6 ($500) with a blown engine and swapping I. A 6.0LS I have. I know the cross member is different in the v6 and obviously the rear end. What other differences are there? Structural wise more than anything bc I have a stand alone ECU. Is the suspension the same or will GT aftermarket parts work on the v6 chasis? (sp)

Thanks in advance, glad to be getting back to the mustang world even if it's going to be a half breed.