A 65 fastback for me

You could always improve your cooling by using a 68' or so radiator support. Being a big Windsor guy I did it over a decade ago on my 65 to get the 24" width. Same height and the same width between the top of the aprons. Would need to wack off some of the support on the driver's side and do something else for the hood bumper locations. I cut the raised sections out of the 65 and then added them to the same location on the 68. I should have used the later apron to turn the battery sideways but there was enough room for a smaller battery tray. I also re used the 65's oval vents on the passenger side as a fill in piece was needed there when using the 65 apron.



There is a little more to it but it was a fun 1 day project.