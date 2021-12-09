A 65 fastback for me

horse sence
After selling my car collection two years ago ,i finally decided it was time for me to have a Mustang once again . This poor old 65 fast back had the front end knocked off several years ago when it was ran into a bridge pillar . The impact ripped the frame rails right through the floor taking out the cowl and the dash . Amazingly it didnt damage or twist anything else . I have already removed all the damaged areas,including the floor ,leveled it to check for twist and started buying parts .
It is a 289 2v 4 speed ,silver blue with blue and white pony interior ,had factory disk brakes San Jose car .
The plan is Saphire blue with white shelby stripes ,347 stroker and new 4 speed .
The parts have finally started coming in after about a month of waiting but i cant find a radiator support anywhere !
