Picked up a '67 coupe oval track car. I'm considering making it a fastback on the outside. Then I thought that aluminum would be a great material to make the roof panels from.
Does anyone have measurements for the panels? I don't have to be precise, it's a stock car, and stock car bodies are rarely stock.
