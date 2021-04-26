Paint and Body A '67 racecar

RacerJames

RacerJames

Active Member
Mar 21, 2014
164
22
39
Kingman AZ
Picked up a '67 coupe oval track car. I'm considering making it a fastback on the outside. Then I thought that aluminum would be a great material to make the roof panels from.
Does anyone have measurements for the panels? I don't have to be precise, it's a stock car, and stock car bodies are rarely stock.
67Mustang20210418_143944.jpg
67Mustang20210418_144018.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
New Fastback Build Starting Point Questions
Replies
6
Views
320
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
wicked93gs
wicked93gs
R
Bell housing confusion… Can you help?
Replies
2
Views
311
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
wicked93gs
wicked93gs
8
67-68 Correct Dimensions
Replies
0
Views
529
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
80grit
8
G
67 I6 brake upgrade
Replies
3
Views
188
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
wicked93gs
wicked93gs
8
67-68 Dynacorn firewall uneven?
Replies
0
Views
333
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
80grit
8
Top Bottom