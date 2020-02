I have a 97 F-250. I was having issues with the CodeAlarm keyless entry/alarm light flashing constantly. While under the dash, looking at the connections, I heard a moderate to loud “pop” and smelled a short circuit. The truck now wont engage the starter or try to even turn over. Nada. Any ideas as to what I should check? The sound came from directly under the steering wheel, dashboard. I check the fuses and nothing there was blown.