Electrical A/C added to deleted car questions....

My 93 (4 cylinder converted to 5.8) has no A/C. It did at one time, and the condenser fittings look like they were basically “capped off” at the firewall. I’m not sure about the “health” of the condenser, but would rather roll the dice and see if it’s ok to use 1st and only remove my dash if I need to. Would I need the electrical relay that controls the idle and bypasses the AC under WOT? I don’t have those electrical parts installed and don’t know if they are needed or not. Will the car idle work properly if I added A/C but didn’t install the relays/ WOT disable thingy? Thanks.
 

