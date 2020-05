What type of car? You’re in the Fox forum but your name says we may be talking about an ‘01?



If it’s a Fox, there is a kit to relocate your PS pump, and then run the shorter belt. LMR sells a Ford Racing version or their 5.0 Resto version. I used the 5.0 rest and found no issues.



I found the best way to get the correct belt size was to run a string around, and measure that.