a/c compressor in a '65 with a fox body 302

R

RetiredGeneral

Member
Apr 18, 2005
79
0
7
Valencia, CA
I've got a 1965 with a 302 from a 93 Fox Body. This is a project, and I don't have the a/c compressor mounted yet, I need a temporary compressor just as a place holder until I actually install the a/c system. I'm planning on a Vintage Air system, but I don't want to pay for a new compressor, so I'm looking for a core to install just until I buy the complete a/c system (in a year or so). It seems that the 1987-1993 Fox Body had a specific compressor, and I'm having some difficulty finding just a crap core (I don't want to spend $$$ for a rebuilt one). Does anyone know if there are any other compressors that will mount up to the same brackets from the Fox Body? That would help widen my search.

Thanks!
 

